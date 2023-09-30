Central Piedmont Library Hosts Events In Digital Inclusion Week
The Central Piedmont Library and Digital Learning Space are hosting a series of events to celebrate digital equity in higher education with Digital Inclusion Week, from Oct. 2-5.
Digital Inclusion Week (DIW) is an annual week of awareness, recognition, and celebration. With support from NDIA, organizations and individuals across the country host special events, run social media campaigns, and share their digital inclusion actions and progress with media, among other actions.