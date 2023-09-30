Central Piedmont Podcasting Panel Oct 3

The public is invited to an engaging and enlightening panel discussion with Central Piedmont faculty and staff who have their own podcast shows During this session, featured podcasters will share how they got started, how they develop their content, lessons learned and more.

Podcasting to Find Your Voice

Tuesday, October 3

11:30 a.m. – 12:45 p.m.

In person: Central Campus, Parr Center, Library Events Room 2160

Join the event virtually on WebEx. (password: podcast)

MORE >>>