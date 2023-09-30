Queens University Charlotte Presents Dett And Bernstein Sept 30

Celebrating the Oratorio Singers’ and Charlotte Master Chorale’s over seven decades of performing choral-orchestral masterworks, the Legacy Concert series continues with an examination of freedom and oppression across communities featuring Leonard Bernstein’s Chichester Psalms and the North Carolina premiere of R. Nathaniel Dett’s long-neglected oratorio The Ordering of Moses, which builds on the spiritual “Go Down, Moses” to portray the liberation of the Hebrews from bondage in Egypt.

This concert is presented in partnership with the Charlotte Symphony Orchestra and the Gambrell Center of Queens University of Charlotte with special performances by collegiate singers from Queens University of Charlotte and UNC Charlotte and is made possible, in part, with funding from ASC and the N.C. Arts Council a division of the Department of Natural & Cultural Resources, and the Sally Ann and Joe Hall Fund of the Charlotte Symphony’s Endowment.

