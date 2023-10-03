Charlotte Participating In Intercollegiate HIV/STI Awareness Event

“OctoberTest: It’s Good to Know” is an intercollegiate HIV/STI awareness event scheduled at UNC Charlotte, Davidson College, Queens University of Charlotte, and Johnson C. Smith University.

UNC Charlotte’s event is 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 12, on the second floor of the Popp Martin Student Union.

This student-led HIV/STI awareness campaign will include free and confidential HIV/STI testing, a wellness fair featuring local community-based and student organizations, a student activity room with swag and games, stigma pledge and a panel discussion with local drag and ballroom artists.

