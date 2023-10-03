Lavett Ballard At Charlotte’s Projective Eye Gallery Oct 5

Lavett Ballard is a New Jersey-based artist, art historian, curator, and author. She holds a dual BA in Studio Art and Art History with a minor in Museum Studies from Rutgers University, and an MFA in Studio Art from the University of the Arts in Philadelphia. She has been commissioned twice as a cover artist for Time Magazine: the first for a special 100th anniversary of Women’s Suffrage edition released March 2020; a second in February 2023 for a cover and internal art feature inspired by the writing of Pulitzer Prize winning author Isabelle Wilkerson’s book CASTE: Origins of our Discontent.

