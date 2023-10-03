Germane Barnes At Charlotte’s Boardman Auditorium Oct 9

Germane Barnes’s research and design practice investigates the connection between architecture and identity, examining architecture’s social and political agency through historical research and design speculation. Learning from historical data and perspectives from within architecture as well as cultural and ethnic studies, he examines how the built environment influences the social and cultural experience.

Barnes is presented as part of the David R. Ravin School of Architecture 2023-24 Lecture Series, New South meets Global South.

