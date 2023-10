Join the Breast Cancer Awareness Walk/Run: Stride for a Cause, in recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Wednesday, Oct. 4

12 – 1:30 p.m.

Levine Campus, outside at the Pond

Walk or Run: Choose your pace and complete the route around the pond at the back of campus.

Wear Pink: Show your support by wearing pink attire or accessories.

Freebies: Receive a breast cancer awareness headband and wristband.

MORE >>>