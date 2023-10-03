Queens University Charlotte Honors Entrepreneurial Leaders

The McColl School of Business at Queens University of Charlotte, along with its Entrepreneurial Leadership Circle (ELC), recently honored distinguished business leaders at the 13th annual Carolinas Entrepreneur Hall of Fame. The event celebrated the contributions of entrepreneurial leaders who have created innovative pathways to success and career opportunities in the Carolinas and beyond.

This year’s Class of 2023 inductees included Louis Foreman, founder and CEO of Enventys Partners, and Jennifer Appleby, executive chair of Wray Ward. Betsy Hauser, founder and CEO of Tech Talent & Strategy, received the 2023 Innovator of Distinction award.

“At Queens, our job is to prepare our students for lives of meaning and purpose. Royals Rise when they can collaborate with the local business community and contribute to the broader entrepreneurial ecosystem,” said Dan Lugo, president of Queens University.

MORE >>>