Charlotte Continues To Realize Chancellor Sharon Gaber’s Vision Of A Top-Tier Research University

UNC Charlotte will play a leading role as one of four regional hubs for NCInnovation, a nonprofit organization designed to accelerate research, innovation and commercialization statewide. NCI will receive a $500 million endowment through the General Assembly’s allocation of $250 million in each year of the current biennium.

UNC Charlotte, along with East Carolina University, North Carolina A&T State University and Western Carolina University, are anchor institutions for NCI’s regional work, connecting to other state universities and higher education institutions.

“UNC Charlotte is pleased to be one of four NCInnovation anchor institutions. This initiative — now strengthened with funding from the General Assembly — aligns well with Charlotte’s vision to become a top-tier research university supporting our region and state,” said UNC Charlotte Chancellor Sharon L. Gaber. “As Charlotte’s public research university, we are providing the talent and innovation needed for economic growth and a strong quality of life. Over the past decade, research expenditures at the University have increased 123%. UNC Charlotte is first in the Carolinas and fourth in the nation for commercializing research on a per-dollar basis. This innovative hub will strengthen our capacity to help Charlotte and all of North Carolina to flourish and thrive.”

