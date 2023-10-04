Central Piedmont Shines Light On Domestic Violence Awareness Month
Everyone knows someone who has been impacted by domestic violence. October is Domestic Violence Awareness month, and several Central Piedmont Community College departments have teamed up for a series of events to shine light on this issue.
Panel discussion on power and control in relationships
Tuesday, Oct. 24, 9:30-10:45 a.m.
- In person at Central Campus, Health Careers Building, Room 4510
- Or participate virtually (streaming link).
Survivor Stories Banner Rotation Schedule:
- Sept. 29 – Oct. 13, Cato Campus, Cato I and Cato III lobbies
- Oct. 13 – 20, Merancas Campus, Merancas IV, lobby
- Oct. 20 – 27, Central Campus, Parr Center, Hagemeyer Library (Level 1)
- Oct. 27 – Nov. 3, Levine Campus, Levine IV, lobby
- Nov. 3 – 10, Harper Campus, Harper IV, lobby
- Nov. 10 – 17, Harris Campus, Harris I, lobby
- Nov. 17 – 21, CityView Center, lobby