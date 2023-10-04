Central Piedmont Shines Light On Domestic Violence Awareness Month

Everyone knows someone who has been impacted by domestic violence. October is Domestic Violence Awareness month, and several Central Piedmont Community College departments have teamed up for a series of events to shine light on this issue.

Panel discussion on power and control in relationships

Tuesday, Oct. 24, 9:30-10:45 a.m.

In person at Central Campus, Health Careers Building, Room 4510

Or participate virtually (streaming link).

Survivor Stories Banner Rotation Schedule:

Sept. 29 – Oct. 13, Cato Campus, Cato I and Cato III lobbies

Oct. 13 – 20, Merancas Campus, Merancas IV, lobby

Oct. 20 – 27, Central Campus, Parr Center, Hagemeyer Library (Level 1)

Oct. 27 – Nov. 3, Levine Campus, Levine IV, lobby

Nov. 3 – 10, Harper Campus, Harper IV, lobby

Nov. 10 – 17, Harris Campus, Harris I, lobby

Nov. 17 – 21, CityView Center, lobby

