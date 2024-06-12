Central Piedmont MyCollege System Maintenance June 21-24

Central Piedmont Community College’s Information Technology Services (ITS) will conduct scheduled maintenance on the MyCollege system starting Fri., June 21, at 12:00 p.m. This maintenance will continue until Mon., June 24, at 8:00 a.m. During this period, MyCollege will be unavailable.

Please make sure to complete any necessary tasks in MyCollege before the maintenance begins. Your understanding and cooperation is appreciated during this time.

