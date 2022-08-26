Central Piedmont Named To Forbes’ List Of America’s Best-In-State Employers

Forbes, partnering with Statista to compile its annual list of “America’s Best-in-State Employers,” has named Central Piedmont Community College among the top 100 North Carolina businesses.

The ranking is based on a survey of 70,000 American employees, representing 25 different industries, who offered their feedback on the organization’s employee experience, specifically its working conditions, salary, potential for growth, and diversity. Individuals directly affiliated with the college, as well as those who are indirectly associated with Central Piedmont, were surveyed.

“This recognition reinforces Central Piedmont’s reputation as an employer that provides abundant opportunities and a positive and inclusive work environment,” said Mark Short, the college’s chief of staff and leader of talent development. “Of the thousands of employers eligible for this designation, only a select few were awarded in each state. This supports Central Piedmont’s commitment to its faculty and staff members and their overall professional development.”

