UNC Charlotte Professor Awarded $1 Million By The NSF

Dr. Tingting Xiang has been awarded $1,370,777 from the National Science Foundation (NSF) for her project “Collaborative Research: EDGE CMT: Discovery and functional characterization of genes that govern ciliate-algal symbiosis.” This is a 4-years project that counts with the collaboration of Drs. Adam Reitzel (co-director of CIPHER) and Robert Jinkerson (University of California, Riverside).

Dr. Xiang is an assistant professor at UNC Charlotte’s Department of Biological Sciences. She is the head of the Xiang Research Group, a lavatory that is broadly interested in host-microbe interactions. Her expertise and research interests include the molecular basis of coral-algal symbiosis and toxin biosynthesis in red tide dinoflagellates.

