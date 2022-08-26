Smart Native Landscape Design At UNC Charlotte August 30

Maximize and beautify your yard and gardens with a smart planting plan. Ed Davis will introduce foundations of design and guide participants in creating a personalized proposed landscape blueprint to insure a gorgeous result. Students will learn how to create a plan which incorporates successful use of Balance, Focalization, Simplicity, Rhythm and Line, Proportion, and Unity. Plant selection (keeping in mind color, form, and texture and growing requirements) will be discussed to complete the students’ design.

