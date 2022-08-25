Pfeiffer University Mentor Honored With Webb Excellence in Teaching Award

This year’s recipient of the Webb Excellence in Teaching Award is Dr. Carrie DeJaco. The Webb Award is meant to recognize, publicly acknowledge and reward Pfeiffer University faculty committed to outstanding teaching. Recipients are nominated by members of the graduate or undergraduate student body and ultimately selected by a committee, including a faculty member, a staff member, undergraduate and graduate student body representatives, and the provost.

Dr. DeJaco earns respect and admiration of her students by serving as a role model and keeping their best interests at the forefront of her pedagogy.

MORE …