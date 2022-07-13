Central Piedmont Nursing Highest Three Year Pass Rate In NC

Central Piedmont Community College had the highest three-year pass rate in the state — 98 percent — along with Alamance Community College, for the Associate Degree in Nursing (ADN) program. The state pass rate average is 90 percent and the national pass rate is 82 percent. Central Piedmont’s nursing program is the oldest nursing program in the N.C. Community College System and has graduated more than 3,000 students since its inception in 1965.

