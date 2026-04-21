Charlotte Senior Theo Palermo Wins The 2026 Student Employee of the Year Award

Many of UNC Charlotte’s more than 32,000 enrolled students gain valuable experience through student employment. Theo Palermo went above and beyond at the Jamil Niner Student Pantry this year, earning them the 2026 Student Employee of the Year Award.

A senior majoring in public health, Palermo piloted the Pantry’s volunteer ambassador program and helped grow it to 15 members. They also oversaw pantry shopper data, the diaper program and regrew the Pantry Garden in partnership with Plants for People, a student-led organization.

“I watched a garden go from producing nothing to an abundance of produce,” said Joshua Boyd, program director for basic needs. “This is all thanks to Theo’s organization and care for what they do.”

Because of Palermo’s commitment and dedication to the Pantry, it is on the verge of piloting a to-go-bag program where students can order at the Pantry or on campus using automated lockers.

“Being named Student Employee of the Year is an honor, as it reflects the effort and passion in the Pantry by myself, the rest of the team and our wonderful volunteers,” Palermo said.

Palermo and 17 other nominees were recognized at the Student Employee of the Year reception in the Cone University Center, Thursday, April 16.

“As you look ahead, I hope you carry forward the same drive and spirit you’ve shown here,” Alex Flippins, director of talent acquisition and compliance, said at the event to the nominees. “The habits you’re building now, the relationships you’re forming and the challenges you’re overcoming are shaping a future full of possibility. And if today is any indication, that future is bright.”

Also nominated for the 2026 Student Employee of the Year Award were: Angela Bang, a senior majoring in psychology, sociology and criminal justice, University College; Caden Byers, a senior majoring in civil engineering technology, the Office of Student Development and Success; Sarah Carson, a senior majoring in graphic design, Licensing Office; Cory Castillero, a senior majoring in computer science, Facilities Information Systems; Maanav Chopra, a senior majoring in computer science, Student Centers; Courtney Croft, a senior majoring in mechanical engineering, College of Engineering Student Recruitment; Ashley Croshaw, a junior majoring in psychology and English, Parking and Transportation; Logan David, a junior majoring in civil engineering, Office of Sustainability; Jabari Dowlen, a senior majoring in finance and management information systems, University Recreation; Ghalia Khamis, a senior majoring in biology, Enrollment Programs and Communications; Josie Manter, a senior majoring in psychology, Center for Wellness Promotion; Wynn Oo, a sophomore majoring in biology, Alumni Engagement; Sam Pham, a senior majoring in computer science, Special Collections and University Archives; Eduardo Ramirez Pineda, a senior majoring in mechanical engineering technology, Engineering Technology and Construction Management; Eden Ramos, a senior majoring in management, business analytics and management information systems, Niblock Student Center; Madison Scercy, a senior majoring in biology, Housing and Residence Life; and Poornima Tushir, a senior majoring in business analytics and data science, the Career Center.

“They’ve shown up early, stayed late, solved problems, supported teams and made a lasting impact,” said Teresa Shook, human resources specialist for student employment, of the students. “They’ve balanced academics, work responsibilities and personal lives with determination and grace. Their dedication does not go unnoticed.”

This awards ceremony was the last for Shook, who shepherded this recognition program for 15 years and will retire from the University on April 1, 2027.

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