Central Piedmont Offering Computer Integrated Machining Technology Program

Central Piedmont Community College offers a program that blends creativity, critical thinking, and technical expertise. Students learn to design and fabricate components to exact specifications using advanced tools like mills, lathes, and computer-controlled machines.

Why it matters: If you enjoy working with your hands, solving puzzles, and seeing your work take shape in real time, this program can lead to a rewarding career in a high-demand field.

What you’ll learn:

How to read blueprints and master CNC (Computer Numerical Control) programming

Techniques for precision inspections using industry-standard tools and software

Hands-on experience with real industrial equipment used across modern manufacturing

Career impact: Whether shaping metal into aircraft parts or designing components that keep engines running, students gain the technical expertise and creativity employers want.

