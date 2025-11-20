Thursday, November 20, 2025
Central Piedmont Offering Computer Integrated Machining Technology Program

Central Piedmont Community College offers a program that blends creativity, critical thinking, and technical expertise. Students learn to design and fabricate components to exact specifications using advanced tools like mills, lathes, and computer-controlled machines. 

Why it matters: If you enjoy working with your hands, solving puzzles, and seeing your work take shape in real time, this program can lead to a rewarding career in a high-demand field. 

What you’ll learn: 

  • How to read blueprints and master CNC (Computer Numerical Control) programming 
  • Techniques for precision inspections using industry-standard tools and software 
  • Hands-on experience with real industrial equipment used across modern manufacturing 

Career impact: Whether shaping metal into aircraft parts or designing components that keep engines running, students gain the technical expertise and creativity employers want. 

