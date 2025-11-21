Charlotte Percussion Ensemble With Rick Dior Nov. 24

Mon, Nov 24, 2025 | 7:30pm

Robinson Hall, Anne R. Belk Theater

9027 Mary Alexander Road, Charlotte, NC 28223

The UNC Charlotte Department of Music presents the UNC Charlotte Percussion Ensemble, under the direction of Rick Dior.

Buy tickets here. Tickets are $8 for the general public. CoAA Faculty and staff and CoAA students are eligible for free tickets to this performance. Please log into your Niner account in the ticketing system to redeem.

PROGRAM

African Elephant Run by jazz vibraphonist Bill Molenhofis in the Reggae genre and contains aspects of Brazilian samba as well.

Chromazone, by Mike Stern, is a jazz fusion composition arranged for percussion ensemble, with the mallet instruments taking the place of the electric guitar parts.

Passage is a lyrical composition for mallet ensemble that flows through several sections of different meters and tempos.

Noodrem uses several mallet instruments, including crotales, glockenspiel, songbells, vibraphone and marimba, which all provide accompaniment to a solo piano part that is percussive and powerful.

Unleash the Fury is a fast and exciting marimba quartet written for just two marimbas.

Rendezvous is an Afro-Cuban jazz composition by the vibraphonist David Samuels. It is written in the Cuban Songo style, a funky variant of a dance rhythm called the mambo.

Wiggle Room revolves around a wiggling motif which gets longer each time it is played. It is composed around a fast, funky bass line inspired by the Motown session bassist James Jamerson.

Check out the digital programs here.

