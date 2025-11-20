Queens University Hosts The 2025 North Carolina Honors Association Conference

The best of North Carolina’s undergraduate research and scholarship converged on the Queens University of Charlotte campus recently as the university hosted the 2025 North Carolina Honors Association Conference. The event was a blend of arts and academics, opening with a music and music therapy student recital, which set the tone for the insightful keynote delivered by Dr. Ryan Emanuel, a Lumbee hydrologist and professor at Duke University. The keynote was a collaboration between Queens’ history department and generous support from the Preyer Family Lecture Fund. The following day was a showcase of intellectual curiosity, with students presenting their research posters and oral presentations.

“Hosting the North Carolina Honors Association was a tremendous honor for Queens,” said Daniel Terry, associate provost for the undergraduate experience. “It allowed us to bring honors students and faculty leaders from around the state to our campus, showcasing the best of undergraduate research and sharing best practices for engaged learning.”

That sentiment was echoed by Varvara Pasiali, Ph.D., MT-BC, chair of Queens’ Academic Honors Program, who saw the event as a success for the entire educational community. “Hosting the conference was a powerful reminder of what engaged learning can bring to an academic community,” she said.

After the students presented, the winners were announced. Securing first place for research poster presentations was Queens student, Julia Roman ‘28. A biology major, Roman, presented her research on “X. arboricola pv. Pruni Strain Aggressiveness on Peach.” Over the summer, Roman spent 10 weeks in an NC State University laboratory as part of the Integrative Microbial and Plant Systems Research Experience for Undergraduates (IMPS REU). The program, funded by the National Science Foundation, focuses on basic and applied questions about plant-microbe interactions in the face of climate change and global food security hardships. It was an opportunity for Roman to engage in research under the mentorship of a participating faculty member.

“Receiving the first-place notification was incredibly rewarding. While my priority was sharing my findings, the recognition validates the significant effort invested in this research,” said Roman. “More importantly, this honor has intensified my passion for scientific research as a career and provided substantial encouragement toward accomplishing my long-term professional objectives.”

Students Ian Hirsch ‘26 and Micah Lee Burkheimer ‘27 also delivered oral presentations, “From Overcast to Blue Skies: A Musical Exploration of Nature and Mental Health” and “The Use of Distress Tolerance in Music Therapy,” respectively.

Burkheimer took third place in the oral presentation category. “Winning third place was such an honor, especially among such diverse presentations. More than the placement, I’m grateful this conference let me advocate for music therapy, clarify its benefits, and clear up misconceptions. This award confirms that my message resonated and successfully planted a seed of music therapy advocacy that attendees can take, nurture, and help grow in their communities.”

The achievements of all of the Queens presenters demonstrated the powerful results of engaged mentorship and hard work. More than just a competition, the conference was a dynamic gathering where young scholars exchanged ideas—a result that deeply resonated with the program leadership.

“I was deeply proud to see our students present their research and exchange ideas with honors scholars from across the state,” said Pasiali. “They invested so much time and care in their work and built meaningful relationships with their faculty mentors along the way. Our students’ recognition was a celebration of intellectual curiosity, showcasing the vibrant academic community Queens University strives to nurture.”

