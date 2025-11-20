UNC Charlotte Orchestra With Alan Yamamoto Nov. 20

Thu, Nov 20, 2025 | 7:30pm

Robinson Hall, Anne R. Belk Theater

9027 Mary Alexander Road, Charlotte, NC 28223

The UNC Charlotte Orchestra and Director Alan Yamamoto welcome the North Carolina Youth Orchestra and Director Eric Boruff for a joint concert.

The program includes film music from “Pirates of the Caribbean,” Sibelius’s “Finlandia,” and the third movement of Hummel’s Trumpet Concerto, featuring student Eli Mathew.

Buy tickets here. The tickets are $8 a piece. CoAA Faculty and staff and CoAA students are eligible for free tickets to this performance. Please log into your Niner account in the ticketing system to redeem.

Check out the digital programs here.

