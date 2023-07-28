Central Piedmont Offers Degree Program In Human Services Technology
Central Piedmont Community College will offer an associate degree program in Human Services Technology with a social work concentration starting in August, with the opening of the fall 2023 semester.
The two-year Human Services Technology/Social Services concentration program will prepare students for direct-service delivery work in social service agencies. The program curriculum will enable students to link theory and practice through interactive classroom activities while developing a skill-based academic foundation.