Charlotte 49ers Ryan Cabbage Says They Have The Right Guy In Assistant Coach

Charlotte 49ers head men’s golf coach Ryan Cabbage has announced the hiring of Kyle Cornelius as the program’s assistant coach. Cornelius comes to the 49ers from Troy, where he helped his alma mater to its best head-to-head record in Division I play.

“We’re certainly excited to have Kyle coming on board with us here at Charlotte,” Cabbage said. “He’s very knowledgeable, an extremely hard worker and a tireless recruiter. He is going to do a tremendous job for our program and our players. I did a lot of research and spoke with a lot of people in the business throughout this process to make sure that we get the right coach in place and I know that we have the right guy in Kyle.”

MORE >>>