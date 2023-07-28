Charlotte Softball Makes The Perfect Hire

Coming off the first NCAA tournament bid in program history and a Regional Final finish, Charlotte 49ers head softball coach, Ashley Chastain, has announced the hiring of Sidney Kane as Director of Softball Operations. Kane arrives in Charlotte following a stint at Florida State as a Director of Softball Operations intern.



“We are thrilled to add this position of Director of Softball Operations to our program and I am pleased to welcome Sidney Kane and her family to Charlotte,” Chastain said. “She will be the first person to occupy this seat on our staff and she will set the bar high. Sidney is extremely positive and upbeat and willing to do anything to help take our program to the next level. She comes highly recommended by Florida State softball and the Troy athletic department where her experience makes her the perfect hire for our new position. She will be an extremely valuable asset in assisting our program to the next level. I am grateful to Mike Hill, Chris Thomasson, and our entire administration for their continued support in making sure our program has the tools to compete at the highest level of the American Athletic Conference and NCAA softball.”

