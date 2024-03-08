Central Piedmont Partners With 2024 Charlotte Ideas Festival

Central Piedmont Community College is excited to be a part of the 2024 Charlotte Ideas Festival, a vibrant component of the larger Charlotte SHOUT! This festival is a convergence of Food, Art, Music, and Ideas, showcasing a plethora of keynote presentations, forums, contests, and panel discussions over a 6-day celebration.

What’s Happening:

Dates: The festival runs from Apr. 3 to Apr. 9, with events spread across various uptown locations.

Mainstage Speakers: Hear from renowned speakers like David Pogue on AI and the future, Kelly Corrigan on culture and strategy, and Haleh Liza Gafori on the timeless wisdom of Rumi.

Special Offers for Central Piedmont Community:

Exclusive Discount: Friends of Central Piedmont enjoy $10 off individual tickets with the code: CPCC.

Cultural Enrichment: Engage with thought leaders and partake in enlightening discussions.

Additional Perks:

Catered Receptions: Savor delicious food and network with fellow attendees.

Engaging Presentations: Immerse in topics that span from technology to poetry.

Book Signings: Get your favorite reads signed by the authors.

Central Piedmont invites all to indulge in this cultural festivity that celebrates innovative ideas and community thinkers.

MORE >>>