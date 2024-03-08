A Legacy of Elegance At Charlotte’s Projective Eye Gallery March 11-July 16 2024

Reception: April 4, 6:00-8:00pm

A Legacy of Elegance, at Charlotte’s Projective Eye Gallery, places twelve historically-inspired costumes by fiber artist, Margarette Joyner, in conversation with archival portraiture from the 19th century, curated by Kimberly Annece Henderson. Drawing upon trends in formal attire spanning several centuries, Joyner merges traditional and contemporary African textiles with cowry shell embellishments; thus, reimagining high-society garments iconography of cultural significance across many African-descended populations. The interwoven narrative of fashioned textiles and early-format photography pays homage to a rich legacy of self-expression through dress, connecting visual histories past and present.

This collection of garments is a testament to who I have become and embraces the legacy of my ancestors. Like me, the modern fabrics are rich, layered, deep, strong and multifaceted. The African prints, like my ancestors, are bold, grounded, strong, daring and resilient. Each garment is embellished with cowry shells which were and are used in the African culture to indicate wealth and nobility. These historical garments tell the untold story of descendants of the African American people who were steeped in elegance and grace. My calling was to merge the past with the present so that all will know that we have been, still are and always will be, ROYALTY.

