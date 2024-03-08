Charlotte Spring Dance Concert March 21-24

The UNC Charlotte Department of Dance will present a spring concert March 21-23 at 7:30 pm and March 24 at 2:00 pm in the Anne R. Belk Theater of Robinson Hall. A showcase of different dance styles, the concert will feature student performers in works choreographed by dance faculty members: Audrey Baran and Ashley Tate, and guest artists: Martha Connerton and Trebien Pollard.

Guest Artists:

Martha Connerton

Martha Connerton is the founding Director of Kinetic Works in Charlotte and a choreographer and teacher with an outstanding range of experience. Her training and dancing career included some of the nation’s finest ballet and modern dance companies, which is reflected in her work as a creative artist. She has also choreographed extensively for theater and opera. Connerton has danced with companies including the Pacific Northwest Ballet, Louisville Ballet, The Joyce Trisler Danscompany, and American Ballet Comedy. From 1983-1993 she worked as an independent dancer, choreographer, and teacher in New York City, producing concerts of her work and dancing with other independent choreographers. From 1993 to 1996 Martha was director of the School of North Carolina Dance Theatre (now Charlotte Ballet) and Education/Outreach Coordinator for their school programs. She has been a teaching artist for Lincoln Center Institute in New York and currently for the Blumenthal Education Institute in Charlotte.



Trebien Pollard

Trebien Pollard has performed with many dance companies, including RIOULT, the Metropolitan Opera Ballet, Ronald K. Brown/Evidence, Bebe Miller Company, Urban Bush Women, and Pilobolus. He received training at the Alvin Ailey American Dance Center, Florida A & M University, Florida State University, Martha Graham School of Contemporary Dance, and from a number of gifted teachers and choreographers. Pollard is a graduate of Florida A&M University, with a BS in Mathematics Education, and NYU Tisch School of the Arts, with an MFA in Dance. Currently, he is an Assistant Professor at Virginia Commonwealth University, as well as a licensed certified GYROTONIC® /GYROKINESIS® trainer. The objective of Pollard’s research is to investigate the poetics of being. He is interested the role aesthetics plays on the translation and understanding of form. More specifically, Pollard is interested in integrating methods of interdisciplinary design with performance practices to create work that accounts for aesthetic impressions and their impact on forms of representation and identity.

Tickets are $8-$18. CoA+A Faculty, Staff, and Students are eligible for free tickets to this performance.

