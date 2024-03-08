Charlotte Student Sustainability Summit Seeks Health Promoting Campus Status

UNC Charlotte students will be exploring what it takes to create a campus that promotes the well-being of people, places and the planet during the Student Sustainability Summit from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, March 16, in Cone University Center, Room 210.

The intent of the summit, sponsored by UNC Charlotte’s Office of Sustainability and the Student Government Association, is to raise awareness within the student body of campus resources that promote well-being, and encourage students to see the connection between holistic well-being and sustainability. The goal is to gain student support for the university to commit to becoming a Health Promoting Campus that promotes and transforms the health and sustainability of people, places and the planet. The day’s program will include engaging speakers, a student organization showcase, brainstorming sessions and refreshments.

“The summit is a great opportunity for our students to explore ways they can help create a healthy and sustainable campus, community and world,” said Jenny Washam, engagement coordinator for the Office of Sustainability.

