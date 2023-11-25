Central Piedmont Presents Sunlight and Solstice Nov 29

Central Piedmont Dance Theatre will present their concert series Sunlight and Solstice at The Parr Center Theatre Nov 29, 30, and Dec 1 at 12:00 noon! The program will include Tracie Chan’s new children’s ballet, “The Snowman,” based on the classic children’s story. The other two works on the program are works by two of the four pioneers of American Modern Dance, Martha Graham and Charles Weidman. Kim Jones, UNCC faculty, will stage Graham’s “Adorations” and Clay Daniel will stage excerpts of Weidman’s “Christmas Oratorio.” For you history buffs, this will be the first time a Weidman work and a Graham work have appeared on the same program in more than 70 years! This concert series has something for everyone – and is not to be missed! No charge for Central Piedmont Students with current student ID.

SHOW TIMES

29 NOV 2023

12:00 PM

30 NOV 2023

12:00 PM

1 DEC 2023

12:00 PM

