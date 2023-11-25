Golden Achievements for Charlotte 49ers Women’s Soccer Team in Academic All-District Honors

In a week that resonates with scholarly triumphs, six formidable members of the Charlotte 49ers women’s soccer squad have etched their names onto the prestigious College Sports Communicators (CSC) Academic All-District Team, a testament to both their athletic prowess and academic acumen.

Leading the academic charge is Charlotte Harris, a defensive stalwart whose formidable presence on the backline played a pivotal role in the team allowing the third-fewest goals in the American Athletic Conference this season. Harris, who showcased her versatility by seamlessly transitioning between right and left back, boasts a perfect 4.00 GPA in Criminal Justice, a testament to her unwavering commitment both on and off the field.

Tash Hudson, a seasoned member making her second appearance on the CSC Academic All-District Team, continues to impress after transferring to Charlotte from Barry. A First Team All-Conference selection in The American, Hudson dominated the scoring charts, notching eight goals, including three game-winners, and earning a well-deserved spot with a 3.82 GPA in Exercise Science.

Payton Patrick, a recent addition to the 49ers’ roster, made an instant impact by securing a Second Team All-Conference nod in her inaugural season. Patrick’s contributions, tallying 18 points from five goals and eight assists, underscore her dynamic presence on the pitch. With a 3.91 GPA in Marketing, Patrick brings both skill and intellect to the team.

Julia Patrum, a senior graduate student, reclaims her spot on the Academic All-District list, having previously earned the distinction last year. A vital component of Charlotte’s midfield, Patrum’s academic pursuits in Early Childhood Mental Health accompany her on-field finesse, adding depth to her commendable achievements.

Sydney Smith, a linchpin in Charlotte’s steadfast backline, celebrated her senior year with a memorable first career goal, clinching the historic victory against North Texas. Sporting a 3.85 GPA in Communications Studies, Smith exemplifies excellence in both her defensive duties and academic pursuits.

Emma Wakeman, the custodian of the goalposts, commanded attention with an outstanding season marked by nine shutouts and a remarkable 87 saves. Despite being an All-Conference snub, Wakeman’s prowess between the posts is undeniable, complemented by her pursuit of a master’s degree in Interdisciplinary Studies with a perfect 4.00 GPA in Political Science.

This collective achievement propels the Charlotte 49ers to a staggering total of 33 CSC/CoSIDA Academic All-District selections, highlighting a culture of excellence that transcends the field. With the Academic All-American Teams on the horizon, the golden legacy of the Charlotte 49ers women’s soccer team continues to shine brightly, embodying the synergy of athletic and academic prowess.

