Central Piedmont Provides Students With Free Access To Digital Tools

Central Piedmont Community College is committed to inclusive learning and working environments. As part of this commitment, CPCC is providing students with free access to Texthelp’s digital tools, Equatio and Read&Write, designed to support diverse educational needs.

Available Texthelp Tools:

Equatio: An advanced equation editor that simplifies the process of creating mathematical expressions digitally. Equatio makes math accessible and interactive for all students. How to Access: Download Equatio here and sign in with your student credentials.

Read&Write: A comprehensive literacy support tool that aids in reading, understanding, researching, and proofreading. It’s designed to help with everyday tasks and enhance learning efficiency. How to Access: Download Read&Write here and sign in with your student credentials.



Key Features:

Full access for students enrolled at Central Piedmont.

Supports inclusive learning by making digital content more accessible.

Equatio enables easy creation of mathematical expressions, while Read&Write offers literacy support across various tasks.

These tools are part of Central Piedmont’s ongoing efforts to provide all students an inclusive and supportive learning environment. By leveraging these Texthelp tools, students can enhance their learning experience, making education more accessible and engaging.

