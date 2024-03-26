Charlotte Celebrates Earth Month In April

April is Earth Month, and UNC Charlotte’s Office of Sustainability has published a listing of campus and community events to celebrate.

Students, faculty and staff are encouraged to participate in Charlotte traditions such as the Earth Day Festival, the Botanical Gardens Spring Plant Sale and Student Garden Day. Traditional events for tree planting and litter cleanup will be combined into Campus Beautification Day. The first Campus Beautification Day will focus on the Northeast Recreation Fields, with support from the Facilities Management Grounds Department and University Recreation. Other new events this year include a film and tour series and a scavenger hunt.



“The Office of Sustainability is excited to offer a variety of events to help the campus community celebrate Earth Month,” said Mike Lizotte, university sustainability officer. “These events cover the many ways our faculty, staff and students can express their care for the planet and its people.”

Below are a few of the events taking place during Earth Month. There are variety of events taking place throughout the city of Charlotte. For a full listing of events please visit the Earth Month website.

Earth Day Festival

Wednesday, April 3, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Belk Plaza

Earth Month Film Series

“The Ants and the Grasshopper,” 5 to 7 p.m., Thursday, April 4, CHHS, Room 376

“The Smell of Money,” Thursday, 5 to 7 p.m., April 18, Atkins Library, Halton Reading Room



Earth Month Tour Series

Toby Creek Restoration, noon, Thursday, April 4, register

Campus Waste Management and Recycling, noon, Thursday, April 18, register

Botanical Gardens, noon, Thursday, April 25, register



Botanical Gardens Spring Plant Sale

Noon to 4 p.m., Thursday, April 11, for garden members, faculty, staff and students

9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Friday and Saturday, April 12-13, Lot 5, Martin Village Road



Student Garden Day

9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Friday, April 12

Various locations, register

Campus Beautification Day

9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Wednesday, April 17, Northeast Recreational Field Complex, register

Party for the Planet

5 to 7:30 p.m., Monday, April 22, Belk Plaza

Wear, Care, Repair: A Clothes Mending Workshop

1 to 3 p.m., Wednesday, April 24, Atkins Library Makerspace, Area 49

Sustainability Scavenger Hunt

9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Friday, April 26, Popp Martin Student Union and campuswide

MORE >>>