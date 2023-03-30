Charlotte Celebrates Earth Month In April

April is Earth Month and UNC Charlotte’s Office of Sustainability has published a listing of campus and community events to celebrate.

Students, staff, and faculty are encouraged to participate in Charlotte traditions such as the annual tree planting, campus cleanup, the Botanical Gardens spring plant sale and student garden day. New events this year include a clothing repair workshop, a cooking demonstration and an architecture colloquia. And don’t miss the Earth Day Festival, Wednesday, April 12, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Belk Plaza.

“Earth Day celebrations at Charlotte started over 50 years ago as a way for Niners to learn about their responsibilities on environmental issues,” said Mike Lizotte, university sustainability officer. “Today, we organize a month of events to cover the many ways our faculty, staff and students can express their care for the planet and its people.”

