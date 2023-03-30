Charlotte Hosts Disability @ Work Open House

The UNC Charlotte University Career Center will host an open house from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., Wednesday, April 12, to kick off the weeklong observance, “Disability @ Work: Advocating for a Brighter Future.”

Faculty, staff, students and alumni are invited to attend the open house, which will feature networking opportunities with representatives from Mentra, Disability: IN-NC, the Office of Disability Services, University Center of Academic Excellence and Office of Identity, Equity and Engagement. Refreshments will be served.

