Outstanding Charlotte Redshirt Junior Named C-USA Track Athlete Of The Week

Charlotte Track and Field’s Nick Scudder was named Conference USA Male Track Athlete of the Week, in a release from the conference on Tuesday. This award comes after Scudder broke the school record in the 10,000m this past weekend at the Raleigh Relays, and ran one of the strongest times in the event so far this year in the country..

At the Raleigh Relays, Scudder finished in fourth place overall and broke the school record in the 10,000m with a time of 28:28.81. Scudder broke his previous school record last season at the Raleigh Relays. So far in this outdoor season, Scudder’s time is the third-fastest 10,000m time in the nation and the fastest time in the conference. Scudder continues his strong year as the redshirt junior continues his form from the indoor season.

