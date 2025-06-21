Central Piedmont Registration And Payment Systems Closing June 26 And Re-opening July 1

Due to regular year-end processing, the college’s registration and payment systems will close Thursday, June 26 at 5 p.m., and re-open on Tuesday, July 1 at 7 a.m.

Don’t wait! Finish your registration now. Fall registration is already open for most classes– you can still register for classes online before and after the temporary closure next week. Registration for Continuing Education begins July 1.

You will not be able to register or pay for classes during those days, BUT you can still prepare for the fall semester by:

During the planned outage, we can also still process transcripts and take cash and check payments, just no credit cards.

Need help? Please contact 704-330-2722 or navigate@cpcc.edu.

