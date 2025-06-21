JCSU’s Summer Golden Bull Academy Prepares Students And Families For Life And Learning

Golden Bull Academy is a multi-day information-packed orientation program that will acquaint you and your family members with Johnson C. Smith University, while getting you acclimated with your “living and learning” environment at the University. GBA will help you in making a smooth transition to your new college life in Golden Bull Territory.

Whether or not you are a traditional, transfer or evening/online student, GBA has something for you.

JCSU’s GBA will allow you and your family members to:

Engage with university leaders, faculty, staff and students to learn about JCSU’s curricular and co-curricular offerings and expectations.

Interact with Academic Advisors and Success Coaches—and register for courses.

Take care of your university business with offices like Admissions, Financial Aid, Student Accounts, Housing and Residence Life and Health Services.

Meet JCSU Student Orientation Leaders.

Learn about “life outside the classroom” and how to get involved on campus.

Become an official Golden Bull!

Summer 2025 GBA Sessions are scheduled for the following dates:

GBA Session #1: Friday, June 20-Sunday, June 22

GBA Session #2: Thursday, July 10-Saturday, July 12

