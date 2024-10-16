Central Piedmont Seeks Volunteers For Artists Music Guild Heritage Awards

The Artists Music Guild Heritage Awards are happening on Sat., Oct. 26 at the Halton Theater on Central Campus of Central Piedmont Community College. Volunteers are needed to help make the event a success. Roles include:

Culinary Volunteers (12-15 needed): Servers and runners needed; no experience required

Production Volunteers (10-15 needed): Assist with camera, sound, and stage

Artist Handlers (15 needed): Escort artists backstage and return them to their seats

Seat Fillers (30 needed): Fill empty seats in the audience

Volunteers should wear a Central Piedmont T-shirt, black pants, and black shoes.

To sign up for available shifts, please fill out this form.

