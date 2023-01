Thanks to Ally Financial and the Infusion Fund, Opera Carolina is offering a very special $5 ticket (taxes and fees included) to first-time Opera attendees, including Central Piedmont Community College faculty, staff, and students. Each person may request up to 2 tickets.

Tickets are available for the following performances of The Gershwins’ Porgy and Bess: Tuesday, January 24, 7 p.m.

Thursday, January 26, 7:30 p.m.

