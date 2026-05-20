Central Piedmont Tips For Keeping Campus Safe And Secure This Summer

As you spend time on campus this summer, Central Piedmont encourages you to stay aware and take simple steps to help keep Central Piedmont safe and welcoming for everyone.

Here are a few easy ways you can help:

Don’t prop open secured doors or let others into restricted areas

Keep your personal belongings with you or secured when unattended

Be aware of your surroundings in classrooms, labs, and shared spaces

Report anything that seems unusual or concerning Safety and Security by calling 704-330-6632

Central Piedmont is committed to a safe campus for all. Your awareness and everyday actions play an important role in helping maintain that environment.

Thank you for your continued attention to campus safety and security.

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