Central Piedmont To Provide Training For IPEX USA Employees

Central Piedmont Community College will provide specialized training for IPEX USA LLC., employees through funding from North Carolina’s customized training program. IPEX USA will receive approximately $345,500 in training value from Central Piedmont over a two-year period. The training will cover a broad range of skills building and be delivered by the college’s Engineering Technologies Division and other faculty and staff.

“Central Piedmont is excited to work with IPEX USA as the company expands its operations in Mecklenburg County. The college is eager to assist IPEX as it creates hundreds of new jobs and gives incumbent workers opportunities for growth within the company,” said Allison Bowers, Central Piedmont director corporate learning and economic recruitment. “The college, through our Corporate Learning Center, will work hard to develop and deliver the customized training IPEX USA

will need to achieve its expansion goals.”

