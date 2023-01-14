History Chair At Charlotte Wins National Best Book Award

Charlotte History Department chair Amanda Pipkin recently received the 2022 Best Book Award from the Society for the Study of Early Modern Women and Gender.

“Dissenting Daughters: Reformed Women in the Dutch Republic, 1572-1725,” published by Oxford University Press, is the first book-length study of women within the Dutch Reformed Church. Through compelling, detailed case studies of women, Pipkin reveals the vital contributions women made to the spread and practice of the Reformed faith.

