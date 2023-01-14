Charlotte Researchers Prepare For When Microbes Come Roaring Back

Charlotte researchers Dan Janies and Adam Reitzel are leading UNC Charlotte’s Center for Computational Intelligence to Predict Health and Environmental Risks, or CIPHER. Its mission, they explain, is to better understand the link between the world’s natural environment and how peoples’ interactions with animals affect human health.

“Two years ago, genomics was hardly mentioned, and now, with COVID, it’s talked about every day,” said Janies, the Carol Grotnes Belk Distinguished Professor of Bioinformatics and Genomics. “Historically, we go through epidemics and pandemics, and we think they’re done. But microbes come roaring back.”

