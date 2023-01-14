Updated App Connects Niner Nation To Charlotte Varsity Sports

The Charlotte 49ers have launched an updated mobile app to allow Niner Nation to stay connected with the program’s 19 varsity sports. The mobile app is powered by SIDEARM Sports.

The new look is designed to enhance the fan experience as Charlotte moves to full mobile ticketing for the 2023-24 season. Fans can utilize the app to access tickets for all ticketed Charlotte Athletics home events directly from their phone. Tickets can be saved to a mobile wallet or transferred to friends and family with ease. The app allows for customizable push notifications for the latest news and scores. Venue and game information are more easily accessible, too.

