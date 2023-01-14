Grammy Winner Visits Johnson C. Smith University With His Newest Artist: JCSU Alumnus

Grammy award-winning artist Anthony Hamilton paid a visit to Johnson C. Smith University’s Bull Pen on Thursday to serenade a crowd of students and introduce his newest artist, JxHINES, a 2015 graduate of JCSU’s Business Marketing program

The artists visited campus as a part of 102.5 The Block’s Seal the Dream, a celebration coinciding with Martin Luther King Day weekend.

“We want to thank Anthony Hamilton; 102.5 The Block; Anthony Brown, director of Student Leadership and Engagement at JCSU; and the entire JCSU crew who made this possible for our students,” said Dr. Davida L. Haywood ’98, vice president of Student Affairs and Enrollment Management. “The magic is just getting started in 2023.”

