Charlotte Hosts MLK Jr. Legacy Celebration Jan. 17

On Tuesday, Jan. 17, UNC Charlotte will host “From Dream to Reality: Discussing Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s Legacy with Alumni Leaders” from 3:30 to 5 p.m. in Cone University Center, McKnight Hall. It marks a return to an in-person format for this annual observance, which for the last two years was offered virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sponsored by the Office of Identity, Equity and Engagement, the program will include opening remarks by Chancellor Sharon L. Gaber and a choral music presentation. The event’s main feature is an alumni panel moderated by Maliah Graves, president of the Black Student Union.

“At the heart of UNC Charlotte’s mission is the desire to serve our community through education, discovery and innovation,” said Gaber. “Dr. King’s vision of a better, more equitable world continues to serve as inspiration for what is possible when we work together for positive change.”

