The Central Piedmont Center for Global Engagement is proud to celebrate the return of Central Piedmont’s welding cohort from their fall break study abroad experience in Cape Town, South Africa.

Led by welding instructor Nathan Godsey, the group spent months preparing for this immersive learning opportunity, blending technical training with cultural exchange.

Who went:

Nathan Godsey, welding instructor

Serena Johnson, director of disability services

Five welding students: Carter Blackstone, Xander Case, Christopher Gomez, Carla Strickland, and Jamel Ware

What they did:

Collaborated with South African welding students from False Bay College on a two-day project

Built and donated a metal fire pit to the EDU Africa team house

Partnered with Hope Africa Collective and Living Hope Ministries

Extended protective window cages for a cosmetology training facility

Shared welding techniques and cultural perspectives with local youth

Why it matters:

Students demonstrated leadership, perseverance, and initiative

The trip reinforced the value of technical education in creating opportunity

Participants gained global perspectives to enrich their future careers

The cohort set a powerful example for future skilled trades students

A moment to remember:

During the visit, Serena Johnson offered her expertise to support Hope Africa’s students with learning differences. In just one afternoon, she and Nathan Godsey made a meaningful impact on a local student—an inspiring example of collaboration in action.

The Center for Global Engagement commends the welding cohort for their outstanding representation abroad. Their journey highlights the college’s commitment to global learning and the transformative power of hands-on education.

