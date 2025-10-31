President Valerie Kinloch And Distinguished JCSU Contingent Attend Duke Endowment Luncheon

Johnson C. Smith University proudly joined The Duke Endowment in celebrating this year’s James B. Duke Scholarship Luncheon, recognizing outstanding freshman and senior Duke Scholars from JCSU and Davidson College.

Representing the Golden Bulls with distinction, senior Marvin Brown ’26 delivered an inspiring message on leadership, scholarship, and service.

President Dr. Valerie Kinloch and members of JCSU’s distinguished administration were in attendance, honoring our scholars’ dedication and the University’s longstanding partnership with The Duke Endowment.

