Beloved Charlotte OneIT Employee, Troy Russell, Will Be Missed By All

Troy Russell, a veteran employee with the Telecommunications Department in the Office of OneIT, died Oct. 27.

Russell, who was born in Orlando, Florida, was a lifelong resident of Macon County, North Carolina, before joining the University in March 1996.

As a networking analyst, Russell installed fiber optic and copper cables, provided oversight for IT infrastructure installations on new building projects, and maintained and repaired all IT network cabling and support systems.

“If you saw Troy on campus, he was usually in a communications manhole or at a building construction site wearing a hardhat and safety vest,” said John Blas, telecommunications manager. “Among Troy’s notable accomplishments were the Jerry Richardson Stadium, South Village Dining, the CATS Lynx Blue Line project, the University Recreation Center and the new OneIT campus data center. He knew the campus underground infrastructure like the back of his hand, and he often helped our facilities operations colleagues when locating underground utilities buried long ago.”

Jesse Beauman, assistant vice chancellor for enterprise infrastructure, said, “Troy was a man of few words, but he had a very large impact on campus. He loved the University and constantly strived for perfection in what he did. He always had a kind word for everyone and would happily engage anyone in conversation. Troy was a kind and caring person with a big heart and an even bigger smile. He will be missed by all, and I am honored to have known and worked with him.”

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Online condolences can be left at www.bryantgrantfuneralhome.com.

MORE >>>