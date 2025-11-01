Charlotte Presents “The Frontiers of Placemaking: Crafting Community in a Connected World”

Mon, Nov 10, 2025 | 8:30am to 4:45pm

Storrs, Storrs Salon

9115 Mary Alexander Road, Charlotte, NC 28223

The David R. Ravin School of Architecture presents the symposium, The Frontiers of Placemaking: Crafting Community in a Connected World, on Monday, November 10, in the Storrs Salon at UNC Charlotte.

This symposium dives into the evolving landscape of creative placemaking, examining how dynamic urban design shapes the identity, accessibility, and vitality of our cities.

Panel discussion topics include Digital Layers of Public Life, Community-Led Placemaking, Policy Tools for Placemaking, and Economic Development through Placemaking. Click here for a full list of panel participants and their bios.

Keynote speaker Tom Fisher, Assoc. AIA, is Professor and the Director of the Minnesota Design Center at the College of Design, University of Minnesota. Formerly Dean of the College of Design from 1996 to 2015, he has authored more than 12 books and over 450 articles on architecture, ethics, and systems design. Under his leadership, the Center has secured millions in funding for research into equity, climate resilience, and built-environment transformation. Fisher holds a B.Arch from Cornell University and an M.A. in Intellectual History from Case Western Reserve University. His work integrates urban design, infrastructure systems, and community engagement to envision more equitable and sustainable cities.

SCHEDULE

8:30 AM – 9:00 AM: Registration & Networking

9:00 AM – 9:10 AM: Welcome Remarks

9:10 AM – 10:25 AM: Keynote Presentation: Tom Fisher

10:25 AM – 10:45 AM: Coffee Break & Networking

10:45 AM – 12:00 PM: Panel 1: Community-Led Placemaking

12:00 PM – 1:00 PM: Networking Lunch

1:00 PM – 2:00 PM: Panel 2: Policy Tools for Placemaking

2:10 PM – 3:10 PM: Panel 3: Economic Development through Placemaking

3:10 PM – 3:30 PM: Coffee Break & Networking

3:30 PM – 4:30 PM: Panel 4: Digital Layers of Public Life

4:30 PM – 4:45 PM: Closing Remarks & Future Directions

This event is FREE and open to the public. Please click here to register.

